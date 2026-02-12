Dutch Bros Products Expand to More Stores and Online

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing quick service beverage brands in the United States, is expanding its reach beyond the drive-thru with the Dutch Bros at home assortment now available in grocery stores, retail locations, and online through Amazon. The collection brings signature Dutch Bros flavors including ground coffee, ready-to-drink iced lattes, creamers, and single-serve coffee pods to customers who want to enjoy their favorite drinks at home.

What Is the Dutch Bros at Home Product Line?

The Dutch Bros at home assortment is a consumer packaged goods collection developed in partnership with Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, a leading U.S. coffee manufacturer. After a gradual rollout, the lineup is now becoming more broadly available in 2026, giving Dutch Bros fans new ways to enjoy shop-inspired flavors without visiting a drive-thru location. The collection features fan-favorite flavors like the Golden Eagle and the Annihilator across multiple product formats.

What Products Are Available in the Dutch Bros at Home Collection?

The Dutch Bros at home lineup is available in five formats designed to fit different preferences and occasions. Customers can choose from single-serve ready-to-drink iced lattes, multi-serve ready-to-drink iced coffee and lattes, single-serve coffee pods, ground coffee, and creamers. Each product is crafted to deliver the signature Dutch Bros taste that customers know from the company’s shop menu.

Where Can You Buy Dutch Bros at Home Products?

The Dutch Bros at home assortment is available now through Amazon and on shelves in select Walmart, H.E.B, and Albertsons locations nationwide. Expanded availability is expected to continue rolling out across additional grocery, mass, and ecommerce retailers throughout 2026. For more information on the full product lineup and where to find it, visit dutchbros.com/athome.

How the Dutch Bros at Home Line Supports the Dutch Bros Foundation

The at home collection marks a new chapter in Dutch Bros’ legacy of giving back. A portion of proceeds from Dutch Bros CPG products is dedicated to the Dutch Bros Foundation, which invests in the futures of the communities Dutch Bros serves and the people who call them home. By purchasing Dutch Bros at home products, customers are supporting the foundation’s community-focused mission alongside enjoying their favorite coffee flavors.

