Food Services Employees Dedicate Decades to Williamson County Schools

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Cafe Managers Meeting-11
Photo by WCS

Twelve Food Services employees were recognized August 2 for decades of dedication to Williamson County Schools.

At a department meeting in preparation for the new school year, Food Services Director James Remete presented a certificate and envelope to the staff members whose time in the district has reached either the 20 or 25-year milestone.

“The hard work and dedication of these cafeteria staff cannot be measured,” said WCS Food Services Assistant Director Judi Adkins. “They have dedicated the past 20-25 years to serving the children of Williamson County Schools healthy and delicious meals every day they are in school. These staff members are known not only for serving students great food but also for their friendly encouragement and smiles.”

The employees who were recognized are listed below.

  • Lisa Burke, Woodland Middle
  • Nancy Perez, Spring Station Middle
  • Karen Cornwell, Fairview High
  • Barbara Hollis, Fairview Middle
  • Marlon Howard, Franklin High
  • Nancy Ranchino, Clovercroft Elementary
  • Pam Varga, Bethesda Elementary
  • Melanie Swarthout, Oak View Elementary
  • Bo Baldoni, Winstead Elementary
  • Kristie Hartman, Edmondson Elementary
  • Christy England, Grassland Elementary
  • Betty Wilson, Grassland Elementary

