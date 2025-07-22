Everything Coming to Tubi in August 2025

This August, Tubi delivers high-stakes thrills with innovative originals like “Demascus,” a reality-bending sci-fi series starring Okieriete Onaodowan, and “President Down,” a pulse-pounding political thriller about a compromised presidential pacemaker.
Action
PRESIDENT DOWN (August 29) A secret message warning that the President’s pacemaker is compromised sends her team scrambling to stop an unseen enemy demanding $100M by midnight.
Sci-Fi
DEMASCUS (August 7) Starring Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19), this limited series follows Demascus, a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using experimental reality-bending technology. A comedic, genre-defying coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.
Thriller
THE ULTIMATE VENDETTA (August 1) When a grieving woman must fight for her life against home invaders, she finds herself in a tangled web of deceit, revenge, and murder.
CAN’T HAVE IT ALL (August 15) When Ari tries to juggle two different romances at once, shocking secrets emerge, igniting betrayal and violence.
Series Spotlight
- Accused – Season 1
- Departure
- The Kennedys
- Looney Tunes (1930)
- Marlon
- Saved By The Bell
- The Client List (2012)
- The Yogi Bear Show
Action
- Baby Driver
- Geostorm
- Godzilla Vs. Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Operation Fortune
- Point Break (2015)
- President Down
- The Meg
- The Prosecutor
- Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Volcano (1997)
Art House
- Barely Lethal
- Bottle Rocket
- C’mon C’mon
- Laggies
- Moonlight
- Mud
- Queen & Slim
- T2 Trainspotting
- The Crucible
- The Spectacular Now
Black Cinema
- A Low Down Dirty Shame
- B.A.P.S.
- Can’t Have It All (August 15)
- Dead Presidents
- Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
- Double Cross
- Guess Who
- How High
- How High 2
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- Little Man
- Marlon
- Norbit
- Roll Bounce
- Shaft
- Slice
- The Ultimate Vendetta
- The Wiz
- War Room (2015)
Comedy
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 22 Jump Street
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
- Bring It On: In It To Win It
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Chips (2017)
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- Girls Trip (August 20)
- I Spy
- Identity Thief
- Instant Family
- Just Go With It
- Pain & Gain
- Sausage Party (2016)
- The Back-Up Plan
- The Heat (2013)
- The Wedding Planner
- The Wolf Of Wall Street
- Wayne’s World
Documentary
- Oasis: Supersonic
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Tyson
Drama
- A Man Apart
- Across The Universe
- Exodus: Gods And Kings
- Footloose (2011)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Instant Family
- La Bamba (1987)
- Stand By Me
- Street Dance
- Street Dance 2
- The Fighter
- The Hate U Give
- The Night Clerk
- Twice Born
- War Room (2015)
Horror
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- I See You
- Ouija: Origin Of Evil (August 16)
- Priest (2011)
- Room 203 (August 13)
- Slice
- The Grudge 2 (2006)
- The Omen (2006)
- The Strangers: Prey At Night
- XX (August 8)
Kids & Family
- Annie (2014)
- Holes
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Little Big League
- Matilda (1996)
- Mighty Joe Young
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Robots (2005)
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 (August 27)
Thriller
- Body Of Lies
- Can’t Have It All
- Flightplan
- Ghost In The Shell (2017)
- Night Hunter
- Proud Mary
- Safe House (2012)
- Secret In Their Eyes
- The Da Vinci Code
Western
- Bandidas
- Bite The Bullet
- Silverado
- The Cowboys
- The Long Riders
