Everything Coming to Tubi in August 2025

This August, Tubi delivers high-stakes thrills with innovative originals like “Demascus,” a reality-bending sci-fi series starring Okieriete Onaodowan, and “President Down,” a pulse-pounding political thriller about a compromised presidential pacemaker.

Action

PRESIDENT DOWN (August 29) A secret message warning that the President’s pacemaker is compromised sends her team scrambling to stop an unseen enemy demanding $100M by midnight.

Sci-Fi

DEMASCUS (August 7) Starring Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19), this limited series follows Demascus, a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using experimental reality-bending technology. A comedic, genre-defying coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.

Thriller

THE ULTIMATE VENDETTA (August 1) When a grieving woman must fight for her life against home invaders, she finds herself in a tangled web of deceit, revenge, and murder.

CAN’T HAVE IT ALL (August 15) When Ari tries to juggle two different romances at once, shocking secrets emerge, igniting betrayal and violence.

Series Spotlight

Accused – Season 1

Departure

The Kennedys

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Saved By The Bell

The Client List (2012)

The Yogi Bear Show

Action

Baby Driver

Geostorm

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Live Free Or Die Hard

Meg 2: The Trench

Operation Fortune

Point Break (2015)

President Down

The Meg

The Prosecutor

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Volcano (1997)

Art House

Barely Lethal

Bottle Rocket

C’mon C’mon

Laggies

Moonlight

Mud

Queen & Slim

T2 Trainspotting

The Crucible

The Spectacular Now

Black Cinema

A Low Down Dirty Shame

B.A.P.S.

Can’t Have It All (August 15)

Dead Presidents

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Guess Who

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Little Man

Marlon

Norbit

Roll Bounce

Shaft

Slice

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wiz

War Room (2015)

Comedy

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

Girls Trip (August 20)

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

Pain & Gain

Sausage Party (2016)

The Back-Up Plan

The Heat (2013)

The Wedding Planner

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Wayne’s World

Documentary

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Tyson

Drama

A Man Apart

Across The Universe

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Footloose (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Higher Learning (1995)

Instant Family

La Bamba (1987)

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

The Fighter

The Hate U Give

The Night Clerk

Twice Born

War Room (2015)

Horror

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

I See You

Ouija: Origin Of Evil (August 16)

Priest (2011)

Room 203 (August 13)

Slice

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Omen (2006)

The Strangers: Prey At Night

XX (August 8)

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Little Big League

Matilda (1996)

Mighty Joe Young

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Robots (2005)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (August 27)

Thriller

Body Of Lies

Can’t Have It All

Flightplan

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Night Hunter

Proud Mary

Safe House (2012)

Secret In Their Eyes

The Da Vinci Code

Western

Bandidas

Bite The Bullet

Silverado

The Cowboys

The Long Riders

