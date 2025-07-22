Nolan Smith Named TSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University has named Nolan Smith as its new head men’s basketball coach, bringing in a national champion, former NBA player, and one of the most respected young coaches in college basketball.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named head coach at TSU,” Smith said. “First and foremost, I’m ready to give my heart and energy to our players every single day as we prepare to win and proudly represent the university and the state. I’m excited to immerse myself in the TSU and Nashville community and contribute far beyond the court. I’m built for this challenge — and TSU is built to win. So let’s win! Go Tigers!”

Smith joins TSU following the 2024–25 season as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway. At Memphis, he played a key role in player development and recruiting, helping guide a young roster through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and a competitive American Athletic Conference slate.

