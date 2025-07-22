7/22/25: Severe Weather Alert: High Heat Index Reaching 106

Weather Alerts

Currently, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Williamson County, TN, issued by the National Weather Service. This advisory remains active until 8 PM CDT on July 23. The advisory warns of heat index values reaching up to 107°F. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, remain indoors, and check on those who may be vulnerable during these conditions.

Severe Weather Conditions

As of 6:15 PM on July 22, 2025, Williamson County is experiencing severe weather, with current temperatures at 88°F. The humidity level is high at 62%, making it feel even warmer outside. Winds are calm, contributing little to any cooling effect. The sky conditions are mostly clear to partly cloudy, but the oppressive heat remains a concern throughout the evening.

Weather Changes Coming

While the temperature is currently stable, the severe weather conditions will persist into the night, with a low of 73°F expected. The high humidity will continue to create a thick air feel, which may cause discomfort. Residents should anticipate a gradual decrease in temperature overnight, but it will still feel warm and muggy late into the evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

In the coming hours, expect little change in the oppressive heat and humidity, with temperatures settling at 73°F overnight. Conditions remain severe, so it’s best to avoid outdoor activities. Tomorrow will likely bring similar heat, with continued monitoring for any updates on the severe weather.