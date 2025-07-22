Black Sabbath Singer Ozzy Osbourne Dies at Age 76

Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.

Variety reported that the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath died on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, and in 2023, he retired from performing. The family released the following statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It was just weeks ago that Osbourne performed at Black Sabbath’s last concert titled “Back to the Beginning” in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

On social media, Black Sabbath shared a photo from that final concert with the words, “Ozzy Forever.”

