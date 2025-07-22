7/22/25: Severe Weather Alert – Storms Possible Before 5 PM

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 12:43PM CDT until July 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 22, 2025 5:43 PM until July 23, 2025 8:00 AM

Weather Alerts

Remember to stay weather aware, drink plenty of fluids, and check on neighbors and relatives, especially if they are elderly or have health concerns.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather occurring. The temperature is 90°F, with the heat index feeling like 107°F due to high humidity at 68%. Winds are calm, which can contribute to the oppressive heat. The sky is mostly clear, but the atmosphere is quite humid, making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Weather Changes Coming

The severe weather conditions are expected to persist into the evening. While the temperature is currently stable, the continued high humidity will maintain a heavy feeling outside. Therefore, conditions can be uncomfortable if you are outdoors, so please take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 73°F. However, the heat index will still remain elevated due to ongoing humidity. The calm winds will likely continue, keeping the evening warm and muggy. It is essential to limit outdoor activity during peak heat to ensure safety.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 22, 2025
90°
H:94°
L:73°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph NNE
humidity icon
Humidity
68%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Patchy Fog then Sunny
Thursday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
93°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

