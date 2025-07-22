7/22/25: Severe Weather Alert – Storms Possible Before 5 PM

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Williamson County, TN, issued by the NWS Nashville at 12:43 PM CDT. This advisory will remain in place until 8 PM CDT on July 23. Conditions are being monitored closely, and residents should stay tuned for updates. Remember to stay weather aware, drink plenty of fluids, and check on neighbors and relatives, especially if they are elderly or have health concerns.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather occurring. The temperature is 90°F, with the heat index feeling like 107°F due to high humidity at 68%. Winds are calm, which can contribute to the oppressive heat. The sky is mostly clear, but the atmosphere is quite humid, making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Weather Changes Coming

The severe weather conditions are expected to persist into the evening. While the temperature is currently stable, the continued high humidity will maintain a heavy feeling outside. Therefore, conditions can be uncomfortable if you are outdoors, so please take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 73°F. However, the heat index will still remain elevated due to ongoing humidity. The calm winds will likely continue, keeping the evening warm and muggy. It is essential to limit outdoor activity during peak heat to ensure safety.