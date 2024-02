Last year, Devo announced its final tour after 50 years on the road.

The popular 80s band will stop in Nashville at The Ryman on May 12th. An authorized documentary about the band was released earlier this year titled Devo is available on Tubi or Pluto.

Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale, the two founders of the band from Akron, Ohio met at Kent State University.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st. Find tickets here.