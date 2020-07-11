



Columbia State Community College recently released its fall semester plan for classes in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including live-streaming, hybrid, online and on-ground.

All lecture courses will be live-streamed via Zoom. In a live-streamed class, students and faculty can interact with each other in real-time to discuss topics, clarify content and ask questions. Classes will follow the normal academic calendar beginning August 24 and ending December 11.

Whenever possible, labs will be converted to online formats. However, some specific labs and skill-based classes will require a combination of online components, on-ground small-group sessions, or a streaming-hybrid flex design. These courses are primarily in the health sciences, physical education, fire science and engineering technology programs. Workplace learning courses such as clinicals, internships and practicums will continue participation as clinical or assigned work locations allow.

In order to support students and provide opportunities for increased discussion, flex class sessions, study groups or specialized instruction may be offered. These sessions may be on-ground or instructor-led flex sessions to meet the many learning styles and needs of students.

As in the past, Columbia State will continue to offer a large variety of online classes. An online class is a web class with content posted online and no required class meetings. Students are expected to read content, participate in online discussions, check the course calendar and submit assignments by posted due dates. Columbia State instructors will be available to answer questions. In addition, students may register for TN eCampus classes. These are online classes taught by instructors from other colleges, as well as Columbia State.

“All changes were made with the health and safety of our students and employees as the most important factor,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “The schedule is diverse in formats and combined with student support resources which provides opportunities for quality instruction and student success in reaching their goals.”

Connection to the campus is important for the success of students. Columbia State is committed to maintaining a strong connection by continuing to offer a variety of student resources. Student resources will include virtual face-to-face tutoring sessions, group study sessions, access to computer labs, student programs and activities, clubs, student government, counseling, success advising and more. Many of the activities will be virtual, but as per the spring experience, participation and student involvement will provide a campus connection and a college environment.

Students who have already registered should note that the only change will be in the delivery format. The days and times will remain as previously scheduled. Students will participate in lectures through live-streaming and submit their homework through Online Campus.

Individuals planning to attend the fall semester should apply by August 7.

For additional Columbia State information and continuing updates, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu.



