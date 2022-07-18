Chris Butler Named Fairview High Principal

A Fairview High graduate is now the leader of the school. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced Chris Butler as the new principal to faculty and staff this afternoon. Butler replaces Dr. Kurt Jones, who is taking another position in WCS.

“As a product of Fairview, Chris is invested in the community and in making sure students receive every opportunity to reach their fullest potential,” said Golden. “I’m confident that he will continue to build upon the success Fairview High has experienced in recent years.”

Butler began his teaching career at Franklin High School in 2008 and then taught at Fairview High from 2012 to 2016, when he was named an assistant principal at Fairview.

“The Fairview community is second to none in its passion and desire to support the students and staff of Fairview High,” said Butler. “I look forward to partnering with the community to help foster an environment of academic, athletic and artistic success for our students. I am thrilled and honored to work alongside the talented professionals that work tirelessly for our students. I cannot wait to get started spreading Jacket Pride across the school and community of Fairview.”

Butler graduated from Fairview High in 2003. He then earned a Bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a Master’s in Instructional Leadership and Administration from Bethel University.

He begins his new role immediately.

