Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 18, 2022.
Although it seems like summer just ended, it’s time to think about back-to-school shopping. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers takes place soon. Read more.
Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, the highly anticipated luxury hotel opening in the heart of Music City, announces the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as Executive Restaurant Chef. Read more.
Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of the new Spring Hill location. Read more.
From the Founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a way better massage experience, announced today the brand’s third location opening this fall. Read more.
Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.” Read more.