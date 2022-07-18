Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 18, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits
photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 18, 2022.

1Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Just Around the Corner

Although it seems like summer just ended, it’s time to think about back-to-school shopping. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers takes place soon. Read more.

2Four Seasons Nashville Announces Chef Nello as Executive Restaurant Chef

photo from Four Seasons
photo from Four Seasons

 

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, the highly anticipated luxury hotel opening in the heart of Music City, announces the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as Executive Restaurant Chef. Read more.

3Whataburger in Spring Hill to Open Next Year

whataburger
whataburger

Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of the new Spring Hill location. Read more.

4Founders of Drybar are Bringing a Massage Concept to Brentwood

Squeeze Suite
photo from Squeeze Suite

 

From the Founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a way better massage experience, announced today the brand’s third location opening this fall. Read more.

5Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits
photo by Melody Pittman/Travel Awaits

 

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time  RVing.” Read more.

Previous articleChris Butler Named Fairview High Principal
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here