Williamson County Property Transfers May 4, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from May 4-8, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $475,000.00 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 623 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,675,000.00 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7012 Congress Dr Franklin 37067 $1,240,000.00 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7157 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4A Pb 60 Pg 114 3639 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000.00 3024 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,010,000.00 Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10 305 Eiderdown Ct Franklin 37064 $360,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9 1046 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,640,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6A Pb 64 Pg 110 3532 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,100,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5224 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $373,420.00 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7201 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,670,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2457 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,983,500.00 Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 40 Pg 22 500 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $849,900.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104 5017 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,000.00 Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 13 5012 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $840,000.00 Innovated Constr Co Pb 88 Pg 15 7112 Hall Rd Fairview 37062 $2,900,000.00 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8102 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $665,000.00 Cunningham Melvin Prop Pb 13 Pg 6 2280 -84 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,125,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2230 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 4677 Celeste Ln Franklin 37064 $1,180,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93 983 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $472,500.00 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1716 Tellico Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $789,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11 225 Fowler Cir Franklin 37064 $619,990.00 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 313 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,680,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6332 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $3,000,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9497 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27 1117 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114 1706 Overcheck Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Highland View Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 22 713 Roantree Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 80 Pg 34 1900 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $540,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 604 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 7140 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $5,999,900.00 Avery Pb 65 Pg 129 6458 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $420,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 38 Pg 75 3001 Lona Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,398,075.00 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85 405 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 99 Somerton Park Franklin 37069 $2,265,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 1541 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20 7110 Meadow View Dr Fairview 37062 $585,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 348 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $3,900,000.00 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8517 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $1,450,000.00 Summer Hill Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 74 2165 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141 1727 Forrest Crossing Cir Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-B Pb 8 Pg 109 540 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $755,000.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 72 7163 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $825,000.00 Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64 1108 Temple Ridge Ct Nashville 37221 $580,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2649 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000.00 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 14 100 Carrick Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,545,000.00 Beech Grove Farms Pb 46 Pg 44 9564 Keeneland Dr Brentwood 37027 $515,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 92 Somerton Park Franklin 37069 $585,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106 801 W Benjamin Ct Franklin 37067 $899,900.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2323 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134 841 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $957,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 364 Sims Ln Franklin 37069 $4,750,000.00 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8230 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $699,990.00 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2060 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $929,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 25 148 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $375,000.00 Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21 7520 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $1,495,000.00 2275 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $769,000.00 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 614 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $920,000.00 Whittmore Sec2C Pb 70 Pg 33 1114 Crossfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,280,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 10 Pb 16 Pg 69 9241 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $846,310.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7814 Bear Trace Rd Fairview 37062 $1,200,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184 905 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $695,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1523 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $610,000.00 2203 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $420,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C095 7038 Tartan Crest Ct Brentwood 37027 $10,750,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 42 Pb 13 Pg 56 206 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $959,990.00 Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 97 7279 Belvoir Dr Fairview 37062 $403,795.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3113 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000.00 Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89 1852 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $780,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2091 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $255,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 3 Pb 44 Pg 100 7405 Rice Ct Fairview 37062 $865,000.00 Callie Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 43 1761 Jameson Dr Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113 1313 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $690,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4006 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $390,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #J-101 Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3027 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77 7102 Clear Crest Ct Fairview 37062 $459,330.00 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63 7608 Leverette Dr Fairview 37062 $403,795.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3133 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,060,000.00 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1213 Lavada Pl Brentwood 37027 $769,800.00 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 233 Fairmore Ct Franklin 37064 $849,000.00 Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46 4638 Robin Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $815,000.00 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9435 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $2,000,000.00 Black Hawk Sec4 Pb 50 Pg 7 5540 Hawks Landing Dr Arrington 37014 $1,060,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7 137 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $874,200.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2223 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $430,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C014 1500 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $539,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 54 1380 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,400,000.00 2942 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $2,725,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8704 Wolfsbane Ln College Grove 37046 $647,500.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 54 1351 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,545,000.00 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1121 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $999,000.00 6690 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $725,000.00 Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 98 9056 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $660,000.00 Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 6 8048 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $260,000.00 7208 Cox Pike Pb 85 Pg 64 7208 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $818,500.00 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2116 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $1,485,000.00 Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116 4128 Mirrasou Ct Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18 134 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $5,437,340.00 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1714 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000.00 Haley Ind Park Ph 2 Pb 43 Pg 147 7400 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,031,335.00 Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 97 7283 Belvoir Dr Fairview 37062 $610,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 51 1707 Calderwood Ct Franklin 37067 $2,182,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 1 804 Cedar Knob Rd Nashville 37221 $852,650.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44 9733 Valley Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $730,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 312 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $604,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1325 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $266,000.00 June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54 2547 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,453,089.00 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8045 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $305,000.00 King Park Pb 5 Pg 73 7109 King Rd Fairview 37062 $113,000.00 Mangrum Eugene R Pb 25 Pg 157 7397 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $2,299,990.00 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7200 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $668,100.00 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1810 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,339,900.00 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2028 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $980,000.00 Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100 7093 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,058,600.00 Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 85 4325 Ambergate Ct Franklin 37064 $6,100,000.00 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7048 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $656,500.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5C Pb 57 Pg 75 1005 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1117 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $780,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 122 Featherstone Dr Franklin 37069 $1,500,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29 1315 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,830,000.00 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 531 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,830,000.00 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 531 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $385,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $1,102,483.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4141 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,084,075.00 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 108 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $899,900.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53 1355 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $495,750.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 1032 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3069 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $720,000.00 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 113 Dulwich Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7809 Bootleg Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,670,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club Estsec16Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90 6613 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $483,254.00 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 526 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $188,574.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3125 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000.00 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 203 Carolyn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,599,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 6000 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $377,148.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3121 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $868,954.00 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2222 Paden Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,807,742.00 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 120 Morris St Franklin 37064 $820,800.00 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 241 Fairmore Ct Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5159 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $398,750.00 James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B 1509 Sunset Dr Franklin 37064 $947,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15 200 Overlook Dr Franklin 37069 $910,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 63 9236 Queensboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $745,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 60 7051 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $860,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35 304 Ferris Ct Franklin 37067 $1,430,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52 9408 Atherton Ct Brentwood 37027 $315,000.00 Oak Tree Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 36 7105 Oak Tree Dr Fairview 37062