Williamson County Property Transfers May 4, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from May 4-8, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$475,000.00
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|623 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000.00
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,240,000.00
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7157 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4A Pb 60 Pg 114
|3639 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000.00
|3024 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,010,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10
|305 Eiderdown Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9
|1046 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,640,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6A Pb 64 Pg 110
|3532 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,100,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5224 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$373,420.00
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7201 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,670,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2457 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,983,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 40 Pg 22
|500 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104
|5017 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 13
|5012 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$840,000.00
|Innovated Constr Co Pb 88 Pg 15
|7112 Hall Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,900,000.00
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8102 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000.00
|Cunningham Melvin Prop Pb 13 Pg 6
|2280 -84 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2230 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|4677 Celeste Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,180,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93
|983 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$472,500.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1716 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$789,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11
|225 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,990.00
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|313 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,680,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6332 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,000,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9497 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27
|1117 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114
|1706 Overcheck Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Highland View Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 22
|713 Roantree Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 80 Pg 34
|1900 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|604 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|7140 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,999,900.00
|Avery Pb 65 Pg 129
|6458 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 38 Pg 75
|3001 Lona Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,398,075.00
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85
|405 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|99 Somerton Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,265,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|1541 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20
|7110 Meadow View Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$585,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|348 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,900,000.00
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8517 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Summer Hill Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 74
|2165 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141
|1727 Forrest Crossing Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-B Pb 8 Pg 109
|540 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 72
|7163 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64
|1108 Temple Ridge Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$580,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2649 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 14
|100 Carrick Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,545,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 46 Pg 44
|9564 Keeneland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$515,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|92 Somerton Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106
|801 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$899,900.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2323 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134
|841 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$957,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|364 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,750,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8230 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,990.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2060 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$929,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 25
|148 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$375,000.00
|Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21
|7520 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,495,000.00
|2275 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$769,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|614 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$920,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2C Pb 70 Pg 33
|1114 Crossfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,280,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 10 Pb 16 Pg 69
|9241 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$846,310.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7814 Bear Trace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184
|905 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1523 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$610,000.00
|2203 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$420,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C095
|7038 Tartan Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$10,750,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 42 Pb 13 Pg 56
|206 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$959,990.00
|Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 97
|7279 Belvoir Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$403,795.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3113 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000.00
|Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89
|1852 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2091 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 3 Pb 44 Pg 100
|7405 Rice Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$865,000.00
|Callie Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 43
|1761 Jameson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113
|1313 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4006 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #J-101
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3027 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77
|7102 Clear Crest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$459,330.00
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63
|7608 Leverette Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$403,795.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3133 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,060,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1213 Lavada Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$769,800.00
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|233 Fairmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|4638 Robin Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9435 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|Black Hawk Sec4 Pb 50 Pg 7
|5540 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,060,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7
|137 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,200.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2223 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$430,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C014
|1500 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 54
|1380 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,400,000.00
|2942 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,725,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8704 Wolfsbane Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$647,500.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 54
|1351 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,545,000.00
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1121 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$999,000.00
|6690 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 98
|9056 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 6
|8048 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$260,000.00
|7208 Cox Pike Pb 85 Pg 64
|7208 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$818,500.00
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2116 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116
|4128 Mirrasou Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18
|134 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,437,340.00
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1714 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Haley Ind Park Ph 2 Pb 43 Pg 147
|7400 Tennessee Excavating Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,031,335.00
|Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 97
|7283 Belvoir Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$610,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 51
|1707 Calderwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,182,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 1
|804 Cedar Knob Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$852,650.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44
|9733 Valley Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|312 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$604,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1325 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$266,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54
|2547 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,453,089.00
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8045 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$305,000.00
|King Park Pb 5 Pg 73
|7109 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$113,000.00
|Mangrum Eugene R Pb 25 Pg 157
|7397 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,299,990.00
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7200 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$668,100.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1810 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,339,900.00
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2028 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$980,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100
|7093 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,058,600.00
|Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 85
|4325 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7048 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$656,500.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5C Pb 57 Pg 75
|1005 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1117 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$780,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|122 Featherstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,500,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29
|1315 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,830,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|531 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,830,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|531 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,102,483.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4141 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,084,075.00
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|108 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53
|1355 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,750.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|1032 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3069 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000.00
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|113 Dulwich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7809 Bootleg Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,670,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estsec16Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90
|6613 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$483,254.00
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|526 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$188,574.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3125 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000.00
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57
|203 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,599,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|6000 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$377,148.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3121 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$868,954.00
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2222 Paden Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,807,742.00
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|120 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,800.00
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|241 Fairmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5159 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$398,750.00
|James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B
|1509 Sunset Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$947,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15
|200 Overlook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$910,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 63
|9236 Queensboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$745,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 60
|7051 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$860,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35
|304 Ferris Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,430,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52
|9408 Atherton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Oak Tree Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 36
|7105 Oak Tree Dr
|Fairview
|37062
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