Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers May 4, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers May 4, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Williamson county property transfers

See where houses and property were sold from May 4-8, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$475,000.00West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7623 West Meade BlvdFranklin37064
$1,675,000.00Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397012 Congress DrFranklin37067
$1,240,000.00Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117157 Bolton StFranklin37064
$875,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4A Pb 60 Pg 1143639 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$375,000.003024 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,010,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10305 Eiderdown CtFranklin37064
$360,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 91046 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,640,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6A Pb 64 Pg 1103532 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$2,100,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145224 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$373,420.00Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447201 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,670,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072457 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$1,983,500.00Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 40 Pg 22500 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$849,900.00Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 1045017 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$1,140,000.00Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 135012 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$840,000.00Innovated Constr Co Pb 88 Pg 157112 Hall RdFairview37062
$2,900,000.00Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828102 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$665,000.00Cunningham Melvin Prop Pb 13 Pg 62280 -84 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,125,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042230 Oakbranch CirFranklin37064
$1,100,000.004677 Celeste LnFranklin37064
$1,180,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93983 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$472,500.00Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231716 Tellico DrThompsons Station37179
$789,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11225 Fowler CirFranklin37064
$619,990.00Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142313 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,680,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476332 Percheron LnArrington37014
$3,000,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469497 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$599,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 271117 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 1141706 Overcheck LnBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Highland View Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 22713 Roantree DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Wildwood Valley Est Pb 80 Pg 341900 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$540,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112604 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$800,000.007140 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$5,999,900.00Avery Pb 65 Pg 1296458 Penrose DrBrentwood37027
$420,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 38 Pg 753001 Lona CtSpring Hill37174
$1,398,075.00Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85405 Moss LnFranklin37064
$610,000.00Prescott Place Ph 399 Somerton ParkFranklin37069
$2,265,000.00Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 61541 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$300,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 207110 Meadow View DrFairview37062
$585,000.00Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36348 Astor WayFranklin37064
$3,900,000.00Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238517 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000.00Summer Hill Sec 3 Pb 38 Pg 742165 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$940,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 1411727 Forrest Crossing CirFranklin37064
$650,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-B Pb 8 Pg 109540 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$755,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 727163 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$825,000.00Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 641108 Temple Ridge CtNashville37221
$580,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282649 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$900,000.00Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 14100 Carrick CtNolensville37135
$1,545,000.00Beech Grove Farms Pb 46 Pg 449564 Keeneland DrBrentwood37027
$515,000.00Prescott Place Ph 392 Somerton ParkFranklin37069
$585,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106801 W Benjamin CtFranklin37067
$899,900.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332323 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$525,000.00Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134841 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$957,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5364 Sims LnFranklin37069
$4,750,000.00Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378230 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$699,990.00Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582060 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$929,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 25148 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$375,000.00Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 217520 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$1,495,000.002275 Osburn RdArrington37014
$769,000.00Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25614 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$920,000.00Whittmore Sec2C Pb 70 Pg 331114 Crossfield DrNolensville37135
$1,280,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 10 Pb 16 Pg 699241 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$846,310.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467814 Bear Trace RdFairview37062
$1,200,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184905 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$695,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691523 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$610,000.002203 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$420,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C0957038 Tartan Crest CtBrentwood37027
$10,750,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 42 Pb 13 Pg 56206 Ward CirBrentwood37027
$959,990.00Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 977279 Belvoir DrFairview37062
$403,795.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083113 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$2,200,000.00Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 891852 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$780,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162091 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$255,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 3 Pb 44 Pg 1007405 Rice CtFairview37062
$865,000.00Callie Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 431761 Jameson DrFranklin37064
$715,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1131313 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$690,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64006 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$390,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #J-101Franklin37064
$725,000.00Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143027 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$415,000.00Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 777102 Clear Crest CtFairview37062
$459,330.00Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 637608 Leverette DrFairview37062
$403,795.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083133 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$3,060,000.00Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061213 Lavada PlBrentwood37027
$769,800.00Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79233 Fairmore CtFranklin37064
$849,000.00Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 464638 Robin LnThompsons Station37179
$815,000.00Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729435 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000.00Black Hawk Sec4 Pb 50 Pg 75540 Hawks Landing DrArrington37014
$1,060,000.00Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7137 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$874,200.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082223 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$430,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C0141500 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$539,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 541380 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$3,400,000.002942 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$2,725,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478704 Wolfsbane LnCollege Grove37046
$647,500.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 Pb 50 Pg 541351 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$1,545,000.00Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701121 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$999,000.006690 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 989056 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$660,000.00Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 68048 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$260,000.007208 Cox Pike Pb 85 Pg 647208 Cox PkFairview37062
$818,500.00Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82116 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$1,485,000.00Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 1164128 Mirrasou CtFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18134 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$5,437,340.00Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531714 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,750,000.00Haley Ind Park Ph 2 Pb 43 Pg 1477400 Tennessee Excavating DrNolensville37135
$1,031,335.00Belvoir Sec1A Pb 82 Pg 977283 Belvoir DrFairview37062
$610,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 511707 Calderwood CtFranklin37067
$2,182,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 1804 Cedar Knob RdNashville37221
$852,650.00Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 449733 Valley Springs DrBrentwood37027
$730,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27312 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$604,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031325 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$266,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 542547 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,453,089.00Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658045 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$305,000.00King Park Pb 5 Pg 737109 King RdFairview37062
$113,000.00Mangrum Eugene R Pb 25 Pg 1577397 Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$2,299,990.00Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497200 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$668,100.00Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271810 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,339,900.00Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512028 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$980,000.00Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1007093 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,058,600.00Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 854325 Ambergate CtFranklin37064
$6,100,000.00Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537048 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$656,500.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5C Pb 57 Pg 751005 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391117 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$780,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28122 Featherstone DrFranklin37069
$1,500,000.00Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 291315 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$2,830,000.00Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44531 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$2,830,000.00Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44531 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$385,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$1,102,483.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084141 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$1,084,075.00Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7108 Poplar StFranklin37064
$899,900.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 531355 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$495,750.00Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1361032 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$1,300,000.00Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253069 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$720,000.00Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10113 Dulwich DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000.00Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357809 Bootleg Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,670,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estsec16Ph B Pb 54 Pg 906613 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$483,254.00Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56526 Drummond StFranklin37064
$188,574.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083125 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$1,400,000.00Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57203 Carolyn AveFranklin37064
$1,599,000.00Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 36000 Camberley StFranklin37064
$377,148.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083121 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$868,954.00Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082222 Paden RdNolensville37135
$1,807,742.00Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38120 Morris StFranklin37064
$820,800.00Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79241 Fairmore CtFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135159 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$398,750.00James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B1509 Sunset DrFranklin37064
$947,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 15200 Overlook DrFranklin37069
$910,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 639236 Queensboro CtBrentwood37027
$745,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 23 Pg 607051 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$860,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35304 Ferris CtFranklin37067
$1,430,000.00Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 529408 Atherton CtBrentwood37027
$315,000.00Oak Tree Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 367105 Oak Tree DrFairview37062

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