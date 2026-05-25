Home Weather 5/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Effect; Overcast with High of 79...

5/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Effect; Overcast with High of 79 and Low of 68, Chance of Light Drizzle

By
Source Staff
-
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one-half to one-quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-05-25T09:08:00+00:00 · until 2026-05-25T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning.

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 68.9°F with light winds at 0.9 mph. The conditions are currently overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high near 78.8°F with a low of 68.2°F. Winds may reach up to 5.6 mph, and there is a 25% chance of light drizzle with an anticipated total precipitation of 0.01 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.1°F, maintaining similar wind speeds up to 5.6 mph, and the chances for precipitation remain at 25%. The overcast conditions will persist into the evening as well.

Travelers should exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by the ongoing Minor Dense Fog Advisory, which is affecting portions of Middle Tennessee this morning.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
68°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0.01 in
Now
69°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 82°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 67°F 52°F Overcast
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