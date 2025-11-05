CFP Rankings: Tennessee and Vanderbilt Make Top 25

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first rankings of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night, bringing both clarity and controversy to the playoff picture.

Among the notable inclusions are two Tennessee programs making their mark: the Tennessee Volunteers landed at No. 25 despite a 6-3 record, while in-state rival Vanderbilt earned a spot at No. 16 with an impressive 7-2 showing. The Commodores’ inclusion reflects their resurgent season under their coaching staff, while the Volunteers find themselves on the playoff bubble as the season enters its final stretch.

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 4, 2025)

Ohio State (8-0)

Indiana (9-0)

Texas A&M (8-0)

Alabama (7-1)

Georgia (7-1)

Ole Miss (8-1)

BYU (8-0)

Texas Tech (8-1)

Oregon (7-1)

Notre Dame (6-2)

Texas (7-2)

Oklahoma (7-2)

Utah (7-2)

Virginia (8-1)

Louisville (7-1)

Vanderbilt (7-2)

Georgia Tech (8-1)

Miami (6-2)

USC (6-2)

Iowa (6-2)

Michigan (7-2)

Missouri (6-2)

Washington (6-2)

Pittsburgh (7-2)

Tennessee (6-3)



