Celebrations Begin for WCS Teachers of the Year

Williamson County Schools has begun to honor the district’s Teachers of the Year with plans to continue the celebration.

Each school selects a teacher to honor, and a teacher from the elementary, middle and high school levels are selected for a system-wide Teacher of the Year award. These three teachers will be in competition for regional and state honors.

On January 27, Superintendent Jason Golden traveled to the schools to surprise the district-wide winners in their classrooms. Take a look at the reactions to each announcement. Click here to view the full list.