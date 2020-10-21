Carrie Underwood’s Guitarist Creates Encore Home Group

Franklin resident, Chad Jeffers, who has long been one of Nashville’s most respected and in-demand musicians, has partnered with one of the area’s most successful Luxury Homes realtors, Greg Cooley, to form The Encore Home Group.

According to Jeffers, the company will specialize in catering to high profile clients searching for a home in the Middle Tennessee area, with a special emphasis on artists and music industry executives who are considering the Nashville area.

Jeffers has spent the past 13 years on the road with country music artist and recently named ACM Entertainer of the Year-Carrie Underwood, performing for a global audience on some of the world’s largest stages. Cooley is a founding member and principal broker with Compass Nashville, where he leads the local Sports and Entertainment division. He also has more than 13 years of experience in his profession. Their combined experiences make them the ideal team to assist music industry execs and artists ready to make the move.

“What many people don’t know is that real estate is also in my blood,” Jeffers said. “My dad is a musician and my mother is a realtor, so I have grown up watching two of the best in their fields do their work. This is an exciting new chapter in my life and while music will always be a part of me, I am enjoying the equally fast pace of my new venture.”

Jeffers also stated, “Often I get asked… ‘You’ve been everywhere around the world… where’s the one place you’d want to live?’ my answer…Franklin, TN.” Jeffers will still continue to play and perform alongside the new venture.

“Chad and I have known each other for many years,” Cooley said. “I’ve always respected his work ethic and the way he approaches any project he takes on with enthusiasm and professionalism. I think we’re going to be a great team. He understands the discretion needed when working with our client base because that is his world.”

The Encore Home Group is a specialty team with Compass Real Estate Nashville. For more information, please contact Jeffers here: 615.414.7959 & [email protected] and Cooley here: 615.628.7141 & [email protected]