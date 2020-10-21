OFFLINE by Aerie to Open its First Location at CoolSprings Galleria

CoolSprings Galleria announced that AEO, Inc. will open the first brick and mortar location for its new sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, on October 22, 2020.

Located on the upper level across from Aerie, the stand-alone OFFLINE by Aerie store will bring the Galleria shopper the new collection of activewear and accessories built for REAL movement and REAL comfort for Holiday ’20 and beyond. Since its launch, celebrities including Aly Raisman, Hilary Duff, Storm Reid, Jenna Dewan, Jillian Mercado and Melissa Wood, have shared their love for the brand on social media

“We’re excited to host the first location in the country for OFFLINE by Aerie and provide shoppers a destination to shop for all their activewear needs!” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director.

Building on the continued strength and growing customer demand of Aerie, OFFLINE by Aerie launched this past summer. The new sub-brand is an expansion of the brand’s popular Chill.Play.Move. collection and includes an unparalleled offering of soft, cozy and comfortable activewear.

The 1,831 square foot store was designed to inspire fun and let the customer explore how movement can create confidence and ignite self-expression.

A curving, oak storefront which features colorful LED signage and a porthole window providing a sneak peek into the store.

An illuminated arch and a friendly greeting of “HI!” spelled out within a custom tile design on the store’s floor.

The bright interior features an open ceiling with globe lights and a disco ball that invites spontaneous dance parties, while the oak floor with inlaid white lines and the OFFL I NE burst provides a playful nod to gymnasiums and playing fields. A ping pong table featuring paddles with fun sayings including “Team Pizza” and “Team Pushups” will invite customers for a quick game while shopping.

The shopping pavilion at the back of the store will feature a large video screen showing all of the ways that we Chill, Play, and Move !

! With an emphasis on fun and comfort, the cabana style fitting rooms feature tennis ball furniture, while the seating area incorporates foam rollers and yoga mats.

Messages that inspire movement including “When in doubt, s t r e t c h it out”, will be found throughout the store.

The location will also feature industry-leading cleaning and safety protocols designed by AEO, Inc. and top medical experts to prioritize safety and enable customers to feel at ease and comfortable as they shop the beloved sub-brand.

Opening with the Holiday '20 collection, customers will have the opportunity to shop the new assortment of leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottom and accessories.

Store hours will be Monday- Saturday, 11 a – 8 pm, and Sunday noon – 6 pm.