Burlington Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, has set an open date for its new Franklin store.

The new location will open on Friday, October 29th at 545 Cool Springs Blvd (formerly Stein Mart). Burlington will be two doors down from the new Trader Joe’s.

“We are excited to open this location in the community, bringing great values to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home. We look forward to welcoming Franklin area residents into Burlington to find great treasures at ‘wow’ prices,” stated Nicole DiTolla with Burlington.

This will be the first location of Burlington in Williamson County. A new store is slated to open in Murfreesboro at The Avenue in 2021, there are currently two locations in Nashville-One Hundred Oaks, 719 Thompson Lane and One Bellevue Place, 8141 Sawyer Brown Road.

Burlington is hiring for the Franklin location. A $500 sign-on bonus is available to new associates, apply for the open positions here.

For the latest updates, visit them on Facebook here.