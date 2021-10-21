Animal Center Offers Free Rabies Vaccinations & Microchipping in October

With an award from the ASPCA & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) is sponsoring “Pawctober: For the Love of Pets” at the animal center in October. The month-long celebration of love for pets is intended to save lives and raise awareness.

Rabies vaccinations are available at no cost October 26th through October 29th at the animal center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. each day. Please, call ahead to make arrangements. These vaccinations will also be free of charge during the center’s monthly clinic on October 30th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for the clinic and can be done on the animal center’s website.

Vaccines have long been considered one of the easiest ways to help pets live long, healthy lives.

Tennessee requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated for rabies and have a current tag as proof. These tags will be provided by the animal center as part of the vaccination process. Pet parents can also get their furry family members microchipped for free at the center from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday of each week in October.

Microchips are tiny devices inserted under an animal’s skin that contain information that can be accessed by animal care professionals to help reunite lost pets with their family. According to Anna Kelley, Williamson County Animal Center’s Intake Coordinator, stray animals that come to the center and have a microchip are more than twice as likely to be returned to their owner as those who do not.

All adopters in October will be given their choice of a free leash, collar and name tag and 25 lucky adopters will be selected by random drawing to have their adoption fees paid for by the grant award.

Pawctober specials are available through October 30th or while supplies last. Approved applications are required for all adoptions.

Call (615) 790-5590 for further details or visit www.adoptwcac.org

WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays. The center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School.