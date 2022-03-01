Brooks and Dunn Return to Arena Shows With a Stop in Nashville This Summer

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas, announcing their REBOOT 2022 TOUR today.

Kicking off in Evansville, IN on 5/5 the nationwide tour will see the duo hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. The duo will be in Nashville on June 18th.

Brooks & Dunn is bringing some friends along that includes Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, and more.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks in a release. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10am local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenat ion.com.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT