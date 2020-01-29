On Tuesday, Belmont University announced it will acquire Watkins College of Art, which was established in Nashville in 1885.

The governing boards for Belmont and Watkins have agreed Watkins’s programs will be integrated into Belmont’s campus this summer, with Watkins’s students starting classes at Belmont in August 2020.

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “For well over a century, Watkins has fostered the talents and honed the crafts of thousands of phenomenal artists. Partnering this legacy with Belmont’s thriving creative community in the arts, music, film, and design represents a natural fit and brings incredible synergy to benefit all students. This merger will enable us to accelerate and elevate art education in the Southeast and beyond.

The agreement formally joins two institutions that already share a strong academic partnership as Watkins and Belmont students have previously been able to take select courses at both institutions. Moreover, the addition of Watkins College of Art follows on the heels of Belmont’s 2018 merger with the then Franklin-based O’More College of Design, which strengthened Belmont’s fine arts portfolio while adding new programs in fashion and interior design. The addition of Watkins further fortifies Belmont as the center for art and design in the region.

“This is an historic day for Watkins as we join Belmont University,” said Dr. J. Kline, president of Watkins College of Art. “This agreement secures the legacy and mission of Watkins for generations to come. Our two universities share many of the same ideals, including a strong commitment to our students to prepare and inspire them to become meaningful change agents in our culture and across the globe. Belmont’s reputation as a growing world-class institution is extraordinary, and we are delighted to be able to add Watkins’s renowned arts programs to significantly broaden academic and career opportunities for our shared student bodies.”

With the agreement, Belmont will house all of Watkins’s current undergraduate academic programs. Students currently majoring in fine arts, graphic design, illustration, photography, and art will join Belmont’s fine arts programs in the newly created Watkins College of Art, while Watkins’s interior design students will join peers in the O’More College of Architecture and Design. Watkins’s film major will merge with Belmont’s renowned motion pictures program in the Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

The property where Watkins College of Art currently sits will be sold with proceeds being used to create an endowment to support scholarships for Watkins students.

The creative climates fostered at both schools, along with shared missions focused on transformative and service-minded education, create a formidable union. In addition to the financial stability, resources, and expanded reach Belmont offers, the partnership provides Watkins students with an array of opportunities not currently available, such as study abroad possibilities, dedicated career development staff, and increased options for general education courses.