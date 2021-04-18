BELL Construction Announces Two Senior-Level Promotions

BELL Construction (BELL) announced the promotions of both Jeremy Mitchell and Eric Pyle to Executive Vice President. The two management team members have served the company a combined 33 years.

Over the last 20 years, Mitchell has led some of BELL’s most challenging and innovative transportation projects, such as the White Bridge Road Interchange, and Smart Fix 1 and 2 in Knoxville. On BELL’s transportation Design-Build and Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) projects, he provides leadership in detailed planning and scheduling required for successful completion. During project construction, he leads BELL’s team of construction professionals in completing the project.

“Jeremy has been a key part of our success, and we’re excited to promote him to this position as he continues to lead our transportation division,” said Keith Pyle, BELL President. “As BELL rapidly grows and expands its transportation project footprint across the Southeast, we are confident that Jeremy will help us continue to reach our goals in the coming years.”

Eric Pyle joined BELL in 2002 as a team member in the field. After graduating with a degree in construction engineering technology from Murray State University in 2007, he was hired by the company as a full-time project engineer. Since then, he has risen through leadership ranks to partner and project executive and was recently promoted to head the company’s building division as Building Division Manager.

“During his 13 years with the company, Eric has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and clients,” said Pyle. “He has played a crucial role in the growth and high-quality service BELL has become known for across the state and region.”

“As we continue to grow, I’m confident BELL’s best days are ahead under the expanded leadership of Jeremy and Eric,” Pyle added.

About BELL Construction

BELL Construction is the leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, including hospitality, office and transportation. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BELL construction has led over 1,000 construction projects and developed a reputation for work that is both on time and on budget. Headquartered just south of Nashville in Brentwood, TN, BELL has significantly contributed to the evolution of the area’s skyline and many of its iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit www.bellconstructioncompany.com.