Franklin Tomorrow Sets Dates, Locations for Civic Index Conversations

Park pavilions to be utilized for in-person events, virtual discussions also planned

Franklin Tomorrow has set more than 20 public opportunities – both in-person or virtual – to engage the community in its new initiative, the National Civic League’s Civic Index to measure Franklin’s civic capital.

Announced as a follow-up to the City of Franklin’s 2020 designation by the National Civic League as a 2020 All-America City, the Civic Index is a self-assessment tool used by cities and agencies across the country for measuring a community’s civic capital. Civic capital has seven components which all contribute to the formal and informal relationships, as well as capacities and conditions, that enable a community to address important issues and make decisions in a collaborative manner.

“It was a huge undertaking in 2020 for the City of Franklin, and partnering with Franklin Tomorrow, to win the All-America City Award and designation,” said Patrick Baggett, Franklin Tomorrow Board president. “We earned that designation through a rigorous process to highlight the civic engagement that organizations like Franklin Tomorrow, the City, The Fuller Story, and various organizations undertake to engage the citizens of Franklin. This is a natural progression in that initiative where we now take all the things we won the award for in the area of community engagement and we take it to the next step, which is this formalized study and self-assessment.”

Longtime and new residents alike have stepped up to serve as facilitators for the conversations.

“I think the timing is right. I think the timing in our country where we have seen so much division. Franklin has seen some of that, but I think it is always important, but especially now when Franklin is exploding in growth, to get people together to help build this community. The people have built this community and made it vital and we learned that when we did On The Table,” said Jim Roberts, a more than 40-year resident of the city.

“I am a big collaborator and I moved to Franklin a few years ago to be closer to family and get involved in the community,” said Peggy Kidd, an almost-three-year resident of Franklin who also serves as a Franklin Tomorrow Board member. “I think it is really important now to bring together people from different backgrounds and experiences. There is just such a wealth of knowledge in the community and we hope to tap into it.”

Franklin Tomorrow plans to initiate the Civic Index on April 19 by asking community members and organizations to participate in the Civic Index Conversations, being held starting on April 19 and ending on May 7, or take the Civic Index self-assessment independently.

The Civic Index Conversations will be coordinated by Franklin Tomorrow and will use a facilitator to discuss the Civic Index self-assessment and have meaningful conversations about civic capital and will last approximately one hour.

Interested parties will attend a Civic Index Conversation hosted by a facilitator at outdoor locations in and around Franklin in conjunction with the City of Franklin Parks Department. If you are interested in attending and participating in an in-person event, please RSVP via this link: https://franklintomorrowcivicindex.eventbrite.com. You are able to choose which date and time works best for you. Please only RSVP for one Civic Index Conversation.

Franklin Tomorrow will host in-person events at various Franklin Parks on April 19 – April 29. The dates and locations are below:

April 19 at 9:30 a.m. – Jim Warren Park Enclosed Pavilion

April 19 at 9:30 a.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion

April 19 at 1:30 p.m. – Jim Warren Park Enclosed Pavilion

April 19 at 5:30 p.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion

April 20 at 9:30 a.m. – Jim Warren Park Pond Pavilion

April 20 at 9:30 a.m. – Aspen Grove Park Pavilion

April 20 at 1:30 p.m. – Jim Warren Park Pond Pavilion

April 20 at 5:30 p.m. – Aspen Grove Park Pavilion

April 21 at 9:30 a.m. – Jim Warren Park Enclosed Pavilion

April 21 at 9:30 a.m. – Aspen Grove Park Pavilion

April 21 at 1:30 p.m. – Aspen Grove Park Pavilion

April 21 at 3:00 p.m. – Harpeth Hotel Board Room

April 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Jim Warren Enclosed Pavilion

April 22 at 9:30 a.m. – Jim Warren Park Pond Pavilion

April 22 at 9:30 a.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion

April 22 at 1:30 p.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion

April 22 at 5:30 p.m. – Jim Warren Park Pond Pavilion

April 26 at 9:30 a.m. – Westhaven Residents’ Club

April 27 at 3:00 p.m. – Jim Warren Park Enclosed Pavilion

April 28 at 1:30 p.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion

April 28 at 5:00 p.m. – Westhaven Residents’ Club

April 29 at 9:30 a.m. – Fieldstone Park Pavilion

Additionally, virtual conversations will be held throughout the three-week period before the survey closes in early May. The virtual events will take place from April 20 – May 4.

To RSVP for a virtual conversation, please RSVP via this link: https://virtualfranklintomorrowcivicindex.eventbrite.com. Again, you are able to choose which date and time works best for you, but we ask you please only RSVP for one virtual Civic Index Conversation.

If you are interested in hosting your own event independently, please reach out to Franklin Tomorrow by emailing Director of Community Engagement Carly Jewell at [email protected] for more information.

The Civic Index and Community Conversations are presented in partnership with Vulcan Materials. Additional support comes from Gresham Smith and Chandlerthinks.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.