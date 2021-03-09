5 Unique Glamping Experiences

What is glamping? Simply, it’s “glamorous camping.” It’s a way to explore nature while maintaining creature comforts.
Glamping accommodations can range from cabins and tents to unique structures like Airstreams, treehouses and more.
So, if you like the idea of camping – you want to get away and enjoy nature – but you don’t like the idea of giving up the comforts of home, then glamping is perfect for you. Glamping is great for a couple’s trip or the whole family.
Here are 5 places to go glamping, some are in Tennessee and some are located in neighboring states.
1. Under Canvas in Gatlinburg (TN)
*photos from Under Canvas Facebook Page
Discover the breathtaking Southern Appalachian Wilderness with luxury Gatlinburg lodging in the Smoky Mountains at Under Canvas, which features the ultimate outdoor experience offering convenient access to more than 800-square-miles of lush forest, pristine mountain views, and the Appalachian Trail. The 182-acre camp is just minutes from the Smokey Mountain National Park
Accommodations: Luxury Tents with king size bed. The largest tent includes one king size plus one queen size bed. Cots for children are also available. Guests also have access to a bathroom with shower, sink & flushing toilet
Amenities: Bath products, bbq grill, bedding, heater, restaurant, robes, running water, and wood-burning stove, private deck with lounge chairs and an onsite restaurant.
2. Forest Gully Farms (TN)
*photos from forestgullyfarms.com
Forest Gully invites guests to stay underground in their unique Gully Huts on their 15 acre farm. The farm is an experiment in sustainable living, built around the goal of living off the land. On our farm, we strive for a balance in diversity with our plantings. We work with the whole system to produce a holistic edible ecosystem.
Accommodations: Three Gully Huts and a Bathhouse. Two huts are bedrooms, and the third is kitchen/dining hut.
Amenities: air conditioner and heating unit, a refrigerator, convection toaster oven, microwave, toaster, double hot plate and coffee pot.
3. Little Raccoon Key (Jekyll Island, GA)
*photos from littleracoonkey.com
Little Raccoon Key is a reef island off the coast of Georgia, and part of the Golden Isles of Georgia.
The amazing thing about glamping at Little Raccoon Key is you get the entire island to yourself!
The website states that your glamping experience will include a mini-dolphin tour to and from the island.
Accommodations: 26 X 15-foot luxury, weather-proof, canvas tent with memory foam mattress and linens. An outdoor shower and a toilet are located outside of the tent.
Amenities: Wood burning stove, dishes and pans for meals, a coffee/tea kettle, board games & books. Fresh towels and sustainable toiletries will be provided. A gas grill, hammocks, Adirondack chairs, and lounges are also available. The camp is run by solar power; however, lanterns and plenty of batteries are provided.
4. Magical Tipi Rental (Park Hills, MO)
*photos from glampinghub.com
This magical tipi rental is ideal for up to six guests to enjoy a glamping getaway in the gorgeous Missouri Ozarks. Nestled on 16 acres of peaceful woodland, the Midwest retreat is perfect for those looking to truly get away from it all for an unforgettable vacation of blissful serenity.
Accommodations: 22-foot tipi, equipped with two plush queen-size beds and two additional twin cots. A bathhouse is located 150 yards away from the tipi.
Amenities: Mini kitchenette, gas grill and utensils, tableware, a hammock, a propane fireplace, a campfire ring, a hot shower in a temperature-controlled bathhouse, books, games. In the winter the hosts provide a heater while a fan is available during the summer.
5. Handcrafted Tiny House Near Asheville (NC)
*photos from glampinghub.com
This tiny house near Asheville, N.C. is great for a romantic getaway. To celebrate this area’s incredible legacy of craft, the hosts have collaborated with some of the most talented makers in the region. Staying at this enchanting getaway, guests will have an experience unheard of in the modern era as almost everything glampers touch or interact with was woven, shaped, or whittled by hand.
Accommodations: Tiny House with private kitchen, private bathroom, 1 queen size bed
Amenities: The nooks inside include a gorgeous breakfast alcove, a tea loft, an entertainment loft, and a cozy sleeping area. Aside from the nooks, there is an airy living space with an 18-foot ceiling, expansive windows, and a swing to enjoy the outdoor (or indoor) views.