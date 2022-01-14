Williamson Medical Group Welcomes Internal Medicine Physician

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is welcoming a new internal medicine physician, Sarah H. See, M.D., F.A.C.P., to Williamson Medical Group (WMG).

“As our community continues to grow, we are committed to attracting top physicians to ensure easy access to quality care,” said health system CEO Phil Mazzuca. “Dr. See has long been a valued healthcare provider in our area, and we are thrilled to welcome her to WMC.”

Dr. See obtained her Doctor of Medicine and completed her internal medicine internship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. She completed her internal medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she currently serves as an assistant professor of clinical medicine. Dr. See joins WMG from the Tennessee Valley HealthCare System.

“The most rewarding part about my job is that I love to educate,” said Dr. See. “I am passionate about helping people to understand what it is that’s going on with them and what they need to do to be successful. I want to help people take ownership of their health.”

Dr. See’s office is located on the WMG Campus, 4323 Carothers Parkway, Suite 505. She is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling (615) 435-7780.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. In 2021, Williamson Medical Center received CMS’ highest Five-Star Rating for its Overall Hospital Quality which measures hospitals on seven areas of quality: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care, and Efficient Use of Medical Imaging. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL GROUP | Williamson Medical Group is a family of physicians and mid-level providers who practice breast surgery and navigation, family medicine, general surgery/surgical critical care, gastroenterology, gerontology, internal medicine and pediatrics, neurology/vascular neurology, pulmonary and sleep medicine, supportive and palliative care services and travel medicine. With offices in Franklin, Brentwood and Thompson’s Station, the physicians and staff at WMG are focused on delivering exceptional health care to the members of our community. For more information on WMG and its physicians, please visit www.williamsonmedicalgroup.com.