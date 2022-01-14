New Waffle House in Fairview Sets Open Date

What can be better than Waffle House? Soon the residents of Fairview will have their own.

The new restaurant will be located at 7004 City Center in Fairview. The City of Farview shared, via Facebook, that Waffle House is expected to open on January 19 at 9am.

Those interested in employment can apply for multiple positions here.

The 24-hour diner has several locations nearby including Franklin, Spring Hill, and Columbia.

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Georgia in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,850 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, leading the world in serving waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits, and being a welcoming beacon to all of those in love.

