Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Michelangelo Sistine’s Chapel Exhibit

Sistine Chapel Exhibit
photo from Sistine Chapel Exhibit

Friday- Sunday, Jan. 14 – 16
Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the last weekend of the exhibit here in Nashville. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a breathtaking collection of his renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, is true to size, hands-free, and perfect for our socially distanced yet innovative world.

Buy tickets here. 

2. Columbia Cars and Coffee

Columbia Cars and Coffee
credit-Facebook

Saturday, Jan. 15, 7 am

801 Woodland Street, Columbia 

It’s the third Saturday which means it’s time for Columbia Cars and Coffee in downtown Columbia.

3. Marshmallow Hike at Owl Hill

Saturday, Jan. 15, 9:30 am, 11, am, and 1 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood

Take a hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound at Owl’s Hill Sanctuary.

Register for a hike here. 

4. Let Freedom Sing

Let Freedom Sing
photo from Nashville Symphony

Sunday, Jan. 16, 7 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Let Freedom Sing concert returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, January 16, at 7 p.m. Early tickets are available to donors on January 4, and on sale for “pay what you can” to the general public on January 10.

Dr. Jeffery L. Ames, director of choral activities at Belmont University, will conduct the program, which features performances from the Celebration Chorus, the Celebration Youth Chorus, and soprano NaGuanda Nobles. The free concert includes inspiring classical works, songs, and traditionals that affirm equal rights and social justice.

Buy tickets here. 

5. Gulch Ice Skating Pop Up

gulch

Friday -Sunday, Jan. 15-17

For one weekend only, a pop-up ice skating rink will open in the Gulch. The rink is synthetic so the event will not be weather dependent. 50% of the ticket price will go to Community Resource Center in Nashville

Buy tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here