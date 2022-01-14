Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Let Freedom Sing

Sunday, Jan. 16, 7 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Let Freedom Sing concert returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, January 16, at 7 p.m. Early tickets are available to donors on January 4, and on sale for “pay what you can” to the general public on January 10.

Dr. Jeffery L. Ames, director of choral activities at Belmont University, will conduct the program, which features performances from the Celebration Chorus, the Celebration Youth Chorus, and soprano NaGuanda Nobles. The free concert includes inspiring classical works, songs, and traditionals that affirm equal rights and social justice.

Buy tickets here.