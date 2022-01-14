Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Michelangelo Sistine’s Chapel Exhibit
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 14 – 16
Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the last weekend of the exhibit here in Nashville. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a breathtaking collection of his renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, is true to size, hands-free, and perfect for our socially distanced yet innovative world.
Buy tickets here.
2. Columbia Cars and Coffee
Saturday, Jan. 15, 7 am
801 Woodland Street, Columbia
It’s the third Saturday which means it’s time for Columbia Cars and Coffee in downtown Columbia.
3. Marshmallow Hike at Owl Hill
Saturday, Jan. 15, 9:30 am, 11, am, and 1 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
Take a hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound at Owl’s Hill Sanctuary.
Register for a hike here.
4. Let Freedom Sing
Sunday, Jan. 16, 7 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Let Freedom Sing concert returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, January 16, at 7 p.m. Early tickets are available to donors on January 4, and on sale for “pay what you can” to the general public on January 10.
Dr. Jeffery L. Ames, director of choral activities at Belmont University, will conduct the program, which features performances from the Celebration Chorus, the Celebration Youth Chorus, and soprano NaGuanda Nobles. The free concert includes inspiring classical works, songs, and traditionals that affirm equal rights and social justice.
Buy tickets here.
5. Gulch Ice Skating Pop Up
Friday -Sunday, Jan. 15-17
For one weekend only, a pop-up ice skating rink will open in the Gulch. The rink is synthetic so the event will not be weather dependent. 50% of the ticket price will go to Community Resource Center in Nashville
Buy tickets here.