Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Williamson County

With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. According to information from the Farmers’ Market Coalition, the number of framers has grown more than 300% since 1994. More than 8,600 that are currently registered in the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers’ Market Directory.
Farmers’ markets allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.
Williamson County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products.
1Franklin Farmers’ Market
The Factory
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee
Saturdays, Year Around
November through April 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
May through October: 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Website: https://franklinfarmersmarket.com/
The Franklin Farmers Market is a true Tennessee farmers market. From produce, fruit and dairy to baked goods and meats, you’ll find delicious fresh food. And because it’s all from local farms, the variety of goods increases and changes each week through the seasons. Plus, there are a select number of local crafts persons at the market, too.
2Berry Farms Farmers Market
Across from Tito’s Mexican Restaurant
5005 Captain Freeman Parkway
Franklin, Tennessee
Thursdays, May 11 until September 28, 2023
4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Website: https://berryfarmstn.com/lifestyle/farmers-market/
Located in the Berry Farms Town Center at the intersection of Lewisburg Pike and Goose Creek Bypass, this market offers a wide variety of fresh and local produce, meat, dairy, baked goods and more at the Berry Farms Farmers Market. The market is a producer-only market, so everything you see is homegrown or handmade.
3Westhaven Farmers Market
187 Front Street
Franklin, Tennessee
Wednesdays, May 3 through October 2023
4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/westhavenFM/
This Market takes place at Magli Green Park in the Westhaven Neighborhood on Front St.in Franklin. It is a producer only market offering everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to vegan baked goods. Many returning favorites, plus new vendors with new items to try.
4Hidden Gem Farmers Market
863 Old Military Road
Spring Hill, Tennessee
Saturdays April 8 through November 2023
11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Website: Hidden Gems Farmers Market
They have amazing vendors to fill shopper’s grocery needs of milk, eggs, meat, bread, jams, and produce.
5Nolensville Farmers Market
7248 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
Saturdays, May 6 through November 2023
8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Website: http://www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com/
The Nolensville Farmers Market is a producer-only market, open on Saturday mornings at the Historic Nolensville School. The NFM Board takes pride in bringing fresh, local food to Nolensville while supporting local farmers and artisans. You will find all kinds of organic or naturally grown produce, several varieties of meat, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, crafts and food trucks!
6East Franklin Farmers Market
2080 Turning Wheel Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
Saturdays, All Year
9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/healthyoptionsonly/
Operated by farmers, this market’s goal is to bring healthy food options to the east side of Franklin. They have some old favorites and a rotation of new vendors every market.