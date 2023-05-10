Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Williamson County

With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. According to information from the Farmers’ Market Coalition, the number of framers has grown more than 300% since 1994. More than 8,600 that are currently registered in the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers’ Market Directory.

Farmers’ markets allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.

Williamson County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products.