Learn About the Various Neighborhoods in Middle Tennessee to Find Your Ideal Community

Franklin, Tennessee, dates back to 1796. Its rich history gives it southern charm. It has won many awards and recognition as a great place to live, including being named the Best Small Town in Tennessee. As such, it is a top choice for homebuyers.

The architecture in the area varies from homes listed on the Historical Registered in older, established communities to new estates with modern finishings and features.

Depending on the area you settle in, you’ll have outstanding schools in either the Williamson County School System or the Franklin Special School District. It’s a great place to raise a family with ample family activities, shopping and restaurants.

It’s a desirable place to be and has seen incredible growth over the last several years, which means you might need to be more patient in your house search because you might experience more competition when bidding on homes.

Nashville

The city is vibrant and history-rich. You’ll find a fun culture alongside a prosperous city. It was an important shipping port throughout the Civil War and still experiences great financial stability thanks to its waterways. But now, it also has a prosperous manufacturing base.

As you’re probably aware, Nashville is also well known as an entertainment hub and has positioned itself as the Music City. But when considering entertainment, you’ll also have many opportunities for activities, dining and more. The food is becoming as iconic as the musical talent.

Spring Hill

Spring Hill offers a variety of housing options, including new construction, existing homes, condos, townhomes and farms or estate land.

Regardless of why you’re considering moving to the area, you can find your dream home because of the city’s diverse options.

Leiper’s Fork

If you’re looking for more rural living, you’ll find it in Leiper’s Fork. It is located on the Natchez Trace Parkway. It is a historic district. The area boasts rolling hills, rich farmland and prize-winning horse farms.

It’s a great place to enjoy home cooking, handmade jewelry, antiques and more. Whether you want to live among famous musicians or farmers, you’ll find something that works well for you.

Nolensville

Head to the northeast corner of Williamson County where you’ll find a historic town that is rapidly growing in popularity. Despite its enormous population growth over the years, it maintains a small-town feel.

You’ll find a strong community presence with individuals proud to invest in real estate in the area.

Belle Meade

Elegance is prominent in Belle Mead. The homes are beautiful and picturesque. Over the last several years, the area has seen a massive transformation as smaller, outdated homes get torn down in favor of new construction.

The city is in Davidson County, which has its own police department. If you enjoy wine, you won’t want to miss Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery. It’s also home to Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, which is nationally recognized.

Bellevue

There are many diverse types and sizes of homes in Bellevue. You’ll find everything from older homes to new construction. The rural community has grown since the 1980s when new construction started to go in to make the area more affordable. As such, it has many condos and apartments in addition to single-family homes and estates.

East Nashville

East Nashville offers neighborhoods in The East End, Lockeland Springs and Historic Edgefield. It features Victorian homes and charming cottages, along with new construction. The tree-lined streets bring some of the Tennessee outdoor charm and beauty. And as the name indicates, you’ll be very close to downtown Nashville where you can enjoy the entertainment and extensive restaurant options.

What Neighborhood is Right for You?

