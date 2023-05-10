Suspect Arrested After Making Threats Against a Nashville Elementary School

Investigation by South Precinct officers with the assistance of Specialized Investigations Division detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers led to Tuesday night’s arrest of Brian W. Jones, 46, after he posted online threats against Paragon Mills Elementary School.

A woman who lives in Colorado contacted the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications after seeing the disturbing posts. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Jones had a history of making threats toward the school. During the execution of a search warrant at Jones’ nearby residence at 257 Paragon Mills Drive, no firearms or explosive materials were located.

Jones is charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school and false reporting of an emergency. He is jailed on $25,000 bond.