Weather 4-14-17-2025 Windy

A windy start to the week will give way to slightly cooler temps as we head into the weekend.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

