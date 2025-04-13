OBITUARY: Ella Mai Owens

Ella Mai Owens, age 89 of Arrington, TN passed away April 10, 2025. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.H. & Evie Locke; husband, Tom Owens; son, Randall Bartlett; brothers, Gladston Locke, Garland Locke, Glenn Locke, Marshall Locke; sister, Doris Locke.

Ella is survived by her sons, Howard (Vickie) Bartlett and Ricky (Amber) Owens; grandchildren, Cheryl Bartlett, Jamie Lynn Dunn, Karlie Bartlett, Jason Owens, Thomas Owens, Hunter Owens, Joelyn Marsh, Merrill Dooley and Phillip Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kaitlyn and James; one great-great grandson.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, April 14, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Ella Mai Owens Memorial Fund.

