WCS Teachers Start Preparation for 2021-22 School Year

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Teacher PD June 2021

It may be summer break for students, but WCS teachers are hard at work preparing for the next school year.

Since May 21, district educators have completed more than a thousand in-person professional development sessions and more than 4,000 virtual sessions. On top of that, hundreds of WCS teachers are registered for site-level sessions that will take place throughout the summer.

“Our content specialists planned these sessions based on the needs of our teachers,” said WCS Curriculum Specialist Sandra Qualls. “Teachers are always wanting to improve their craft. They give their time, energy and effort to make sure students are successful.”

In addition to the district-planned professional development, approximately 400 kindergarten through second grade teachers attended a two-week learning opportunity that focused on the Tennessee Department of Education’s Reading 360 initiative. The initiative aims to provide teachers the resources they need to ensure students are reading on grade level by third grade.

“This course has helped them feel more prepared to teach foundational literacy skills,” said Qualls. “What was most remarkable was the positive feedback from the teachers. We heard that this was the best professional development some teachers had ever received, and it was so beneficial for them.”

As the professional development opportunities continue through the summer, WCS educators will learn how to integrate online resources with in-person teaching strategies.

“Now we’re back in person for professional development, we are utilizing what we learned over the past year in our virtual approach and are marrying the two,” said Qualls. “It has been amazing to watch our teachers pivot and apply what they learned last year to what we’re doing this year.”

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here