Today’s Top Stories: June 21, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Officer Legieza Memorial Sign
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 21, 2021.

WeGoNashville
photo from WeGoNashville Facebook

1Amazon to Develop 800 Affordable Housing Homes in Nashville Area

Amazon announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. Read More

 

Chris Young
photo by Jeff Johnson

2Chris Young Inviting Fans to Free Live 5th of July Event in Nashville

After you celebrate the 4th of July, visit downtown Nashville for a free live event with Chris Young. Read More

 

severe weather outlook june 21 afternoon update

3Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 8pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for Williamson County and many surrounding counties. Read More

 

Southerner's Coffee
photo by Donna Vissman

4Southerner’s Coffee Adds Second Franklin Location

Southerner’s Coffee is expanding! The coffee truck will open a second Franklin location. Read More

Officer Legieza Memorial Sign
photo by Donna Vissman

5Officer Destin Legieza Commemorated with a Memorial Sign

A ceremony was held on Friday, June 18, 2021, to commemorate the naming of The Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway which is a segment of US Highway 31. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

