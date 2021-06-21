Today’s Top Stories: June 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 21, 2021.
photo from WeGoNashville Facebook
1Amazon to Develop 800 Affordable Housing Homes in Nashville Area
Amazon announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. Read More
photo by Jeff Johnson
2Chris Young Inviting Fans to Free Live 5th of July Event in Nashville
After you celebrate the 4th of July, visit downtown Nashville for a free live event with Chris Young. Read More
3Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 8pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for Williamson County and many surrounding counties. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
4Southerner’s Coffee Adds Second Franklin Location
Southerner’s Coffee is expanding! The coffee truck will open a second Franklin location. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
5Officer Destin Legieza Commemorated with a Memorial Sign
A ceremony was held on Friday, June 18, 2021, to commemorate the naming of The Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway which is a segment of US Highway 31. Read More