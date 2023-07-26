WCS School Meal Prices Remain Unchanged

For the second consecutive year, school meal prices for students will remain the same.

Breakfast for all grade levels will cost $2.75 at schools where breakfast is served, and lunch will cost $3.75 for all grade levels. Families are encouraged to use MySchoolBucks to add money to their student’s account. Information about MySchoolBucks is located on the WCS website.

Some families may be eligible for the Free and Reduced Lunch program. Information about applying to the program is available on the WCS Menus and Nutrition page. The Food Services department began reaching out to families who were enrolled in the Free and Reduced Lunch program earlier this summer.

Food Services information, including meal restriction requests, a special diet form and more, is available on the district website. The breakfast and lunch menus for August are also available to families.

