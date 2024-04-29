Dr. Laura Hall Named Principal of Fairview Middle School

April 26, 2024 – Fairview High Assistant Principal Dr. Laura Hall is returning to her Williamson County Schools roots, but this time she will be leading the school. Superintendent Jason Golden has named Hall principal of Fairview Middle School. She began her WCS career teaching math at the middle school in 2016.

“Dr. Hall has spent the past eight years serving the Fairview community at the middle and high schools,” said Golden. “She is well-known in the community for being an educational leader who is committed to encouraging and motivating students and teachers to excel. She will thrive in this new role.”

Hall began her teaching career in 2009 in Belvidere, Illinois, before moving to Clarksville, Tennessee, where she taught until 2016 when she joined the staff at Fairview Middle School.

“I am thrilled to return to where I first fell in love with our community, students and devoted teachers,” said Hall. “Fairview has a special place in my heart, and I am honored to continue to serve the Fairview community. I am excited to collaborate with parents, teachers and students to create a supportive and engaging learning environment. Together, we will create a future full of endless possibilities and future leaders of tomorrow.”

Hall earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She earned a doctorate in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will begin her new role on June 1, 2024.

Source: WCS

