Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2023.
Coming to Netflix August 2023
August 1
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Bee Movie
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Coming to America
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Eat Pray Love
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Friends with Benefits
- It’s Complicated
- The Jerk
- Just Go With It
- Lost in Translation
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 14
- Poms
- Terminator Genisys
- Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
- Untold: Volume 3
August 2
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
- Soulcatcher
August 3
- Head to Head
- Heartstopper: Season 2
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
August 4
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
August 7
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
August 8
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
- Zombieverse
August 9
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
August 10
- Jagun Jagun
- Marry My Dear Body
- Mech Cadets
- Painkiller
August 11
- Down for Love
- Heart of Stone
August 12
- Behind Your Touch
August 14
- Paddington
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
August 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 5
- Ballers: Season 1-5
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single
August 16
- At Home With The Furys
- The Chosen One
- Depp V. Heard
August 17
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
- The Upshaws: Part 4
August 18
- 10 Days of a Bad Man
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles
- Mask Girl
- The Monkey King
August 22
- Lighthouse
August 23
- The Big Short
- Destined with You
- Sausage Party
- Squared Love Everlasting
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
August 24
- Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
- Ragnarok: Season 3
- Who is Erin Carter?
August 25
- Killer Book Club
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 30
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
August 31
- Choose Love
- Karate Sheep: Season 2
- One Piece