Coming to Netflix in August 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-


Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2023.

Coming to Netflix August 2023

August 1

  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Bee Movie
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Coming to America
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Fast & Furious
  • Fast Five
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Friends with Benefits
  • It’s Complicated
  • The Jerk
  • Just Go With It
  • Lost in Translation
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • No Strings Attached
  • Pawn Stars: Season 14
  • Poms
  • Terminator Genisys
  • Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
  • Untold: Volume 3

August 2

  • Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
  • Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
  • Soulcatcher

August 3

  • Head to Head
  • Heartstopper: Season 2
  • The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

August 4

  • The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
  • Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

August 7

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
  • Zombieverse

August 9

  • Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10

  • Jagun Jagun
  • Marry My Dear Body
  • Mech Cadets
  • Painkiller

August 11

  • Down for Love
  • Heart of Stone

August 12

  • Behind Your Touch

August 14

  • Paddington
  • The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

August 15

  • Ancient Aliens: Season 5
  • Ballers: Season 1-5
  • Jared Freid: 37 and Single

August 16

  • At Home With The Furys
  • The Chosen One
  • Depp V. Heard

August 17

  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
  • The Upshaws: Part 4

August 18

  • 10 Days of a Bad Man
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles
  • Mask Girl
  • The Monkey King

August 22

  • Lighthouse

August 23

  • The Big Short
  • Destined with You
  • Sausage Party
  • Squared Love Everlasting
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 24

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
  • Ragnarok: Season 3
  • Who is Erin Carter?

August 25

  • Killer Book Club
  • You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30

  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
  • Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 31

  • Choose Love
  • Karate Sheep: Season 2
  • One Piece

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here