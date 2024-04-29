CES Student Art on Display at Smithsonian

April 24, 2024 – Two Crockett Elementary students will have their artwork on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum through September.

CES third-grader Griffin Davis and fifth-grader Ishana Patil are featured in the Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice exhibition. When submitting their artwork, they were asked to reflect on someone fighting for justice and how that person inspires them. Griffin’s painting and Ishana’s poem were selected to be included.

“Crockett is so proud of both Ishana and Griffin,” said CES gifted educator Stephanie Higgs. “Each demonstrated tremendous potential and talent with their exhibitions, which are proudly displayed at the Smithsonian. They both found creative ways to use their voice and artistic abilities to honor the legacy of those who advocate for freedom today.”

Both Griffin and Ishana’s work will be printed in a book available for visitors to view in the galleries. Griffin’s painting is the cover, and Ishana’s poem closes out the book.

Source: WCS

More School News

Email