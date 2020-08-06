WCS Issues Scam Alert on “Sports Media Advertising” Company

A company named Sports Media Advertising is soliciting Williamson County businesses in an attempt to collect advertising sponsorship for high schools.

This company, which is based out of Fort Worth, Texas, is not affiliated with Williamson County Schools.

“Out of town businesses typically do not sell products on behalf of our schools or school district,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “We know so many of our small businesses are struggling through this pandemic. That’s why it’s more important than ever for businesses to contact their principal if they’re approached by someone they don’t know who is asking for money to support the schools.”

Williamson County Schools does not accept unsolicited ‘gifts’ of spirit wear such as sponsored footballs, t-shirts, banners, posters, etc., therefore these products will not be distributed.

The district appreciates the support it receives from the business community, and we want to make sure their donations are actually received by the school of their choice.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.