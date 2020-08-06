Voting this Year Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

There are many things we take for granted that were not available to everyone not that long ago, including an education, healthcare, and the ability to vote.

In August one hundred years ago, Tennessee was the swing state as one of the “Perfect 36” that ratified the 19th Amendment giving women the vote. On August 18, 1920, the vote was a tie and on the shoulders of one young man in the House of Representatives, Harry Burn. Acting on the advice of his mother, he voted to ratify. It shows that one vote does in deed count. Voting this year is not only raising your voice, but also a celebration of women getting the right to vote.

The fight began a hundred years before. Before the Civil War, a group of men and mostly women met at Seneca Falls, New York under the leadership of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott. Previous to the work of these women and those before them, women could not own land, inherit from family or even have claim to their own wages. They were basically the property of their fathers, husbands, or brothers. The move for suffrage led to other rights for women, including the right to manage their own livelihoods.

It is the culmination of work beginning last year by many different women, and organizations who pulled together beginning in 2019 to research and collect information about these leading ladies.

The year 1914 saw more than seventy-five Equal Suffrage Leagues in the state of Tennessee.

Go vote today, August 6, to honor the women who fought for Suffrage, and because your voice matters. Don’t take your right for granted. Use it!

Polls are open 7am – 7pm on Election Day, August 6th. The Aug 6th election is for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

View a list of polling locations here. All voters must present an ID containing the voter’s name and photograph when voting at the polls. View a sample ballot here.

To learn more about the anniversary, visit TNWoman100.com. The website will offer a live-stream production of the dramatic story that took place on the Tennessee House floor during the vote for the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Tuesday, August 18th from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.