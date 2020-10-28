WCS Answers Questions About Thanksgiving Break Rumors

In the October 27 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district closing after Thanksgiving Break.

I heard the School Board is planning to hold a special called meeting to discuss closing the district after Thanksgiving Break until the beginning of the spring semester. Is this true?

There is no truth to that rumor. As of today, the district will continue operating under its current structure when classes resume after Thanksgiving Break. That means, if needed, some schools may be closed for short periods of time based on inability to staff or higher than normal absentee rates while others not affected by staffing shortages or increased absenteeism may remain open.

There’s a rumor that Pearre Creek Elementary School in Franklin will be the staging area for an upcoming political rally. Any truth to that?

All community use of facilities, inside and out, must go through the Community Use of Facilities process and follow School Board Policy 3.602 regarding facilities use. There is no approved use of Pearre Creek Elementary, inside or out, for any type of political event.