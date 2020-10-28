WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 30

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 30. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who plan to tune in online, the home games will be livestreamed by the home school or WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel.

Home

Brentwood High vs. Centennial High

Nolensville High vs. Marshall County High

Independence High vs. Ravenwood High – WC-TV

Away

Franklin High at Dickson County High

Fairview High at Stewart County High

Page High at Franklin County High

The Summit High vs. Lincoln County High game has been canceled.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.