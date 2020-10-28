WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 30

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 30. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who plan to tune in online, the home games will be livestreamed by the home school or WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel.
Home
- Brentwood High vs. Centennial High
- Nolensville High vs. Marshall County High
- Independence High vs. Ravenwood High – WC-TV
Away
- Franklin High at Dickson County High
- Fairview High at Stewart County High
- Page High at Franklin County High
The Summit High vs. Lincoln County High game has been canceled.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.