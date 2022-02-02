WCS Answers Questions About Banning Books

In the February 1, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district banning books from the classroom or school library.

Did the WCS Reconsideration Committee ban books from the classroom or school library?

No. The Reconsideration Committee was considering a request to change grades K-5 English Language Arts curriculum that is taught to all students, not a request to remove any books from WCS. After reviewing 31 books or texts that were specifically included in the request, the committee decided that Walk Two Moons, which is taught in fourth grade at the end of the school year, would not be used in the curriculum. The Review Committee did not remove this book from any school library or teacher’s library collection, and students may continue to check out this book. If the book is not currently in the school’s library or teacher’s collection, it could be added.

The Review Committee made adjustments to how six other books/texts are taught. Those books/texts will remain in the curriculum. The complete report can be found on the district’s website.

An appeal of the Review Committee’s decision has been submitted. This item will be placed on the WCSB agenda at its next regular meeting, February 21, 2022.