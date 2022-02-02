WCS Open-Zoned Schools Request Portal Now Open

Families of Williamson County Schools students may now submit an Out of Zone online application for the 2022-23 school year.

A list of the district’s open-zoned schools and information surrounding changes to the application process was posted online Wednesday, January 19, after the School Board approved the list at its regular meeting. The number of vacancies at each school was also posted.

Following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, vacancies are no longer first-come, first-serve. If the number of applicants exceeds the spots available at a school building, the district will conduct a lottery to select students.

Rising fifth, eighth, eleventh and twelfth grade students who have moved to a new Williamson County residence and have lived in-zone for 12 consecutive months or who were re-zoned due to the opening of a new school or re-zoning of an existing school may fill out an Out of Zone Request – Grandfather Provision. Families may also fill out a form for other provisions, including continuing in feeder patterns and enrolling in programs of study.

If an applicant is approved, their family must provide transportation to and from school. The Out of Zone application will remain open through May 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves and program of study applications.

For more information about school zones and open-zoned schools, visit the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.