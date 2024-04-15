TriStar Health Announces Plans To Bring Full-Service Hospital To Spring Hill

TriStar Health announced Monday that it plans to apply for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a full-service, acute care hospital in Spring Hill. If approved, the $250 million community hospital will be built on the same site as the existing TriStar Spring Hill ER and will offer a wide range of services including:

· 68 beds

· Intensive Care Unit

· Labor and Delivery Unit

· Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

· 4 operating rooms

· Cardiac catheterization services

· Imaging services, including MRI

“We are proud to have served thousands of patients in Spring Hill and surrounding communities over the past 10 years with convenient emergency care,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “As Spring Hill’s population continues to grow, it is time for the community to have access to essential healthcare services at a full-service hospital closer to where they live, work and play.”

TriStar Spring Hill Hospital will provide essential healthcare infrastructure to support the current and future growth of Spring Hill and surrounding communities. Spring Hill’s population increased from just under 9,000 residents in 2000 to more than 50,000 in 2020. In the next five years, the population is expected to continue to grow to around 64,000 residents, according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. Currently, Spring Hill is Tennessee’s largest city without a hospital.

“I fully support a full-service Spring Hill Hospital,” said Jim Hagaman, Mayor of Spring Hill. “Our city needs access to care and the economic impact of the proposed hospital in the first five years of operation will result in nearly $870 million and more than 3,000 new jobs to Spring Hill. This is the right move at the right time for our city.”

TriStar Health will be hosting a community information meeting on Tuesday, May 14 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. For more information go to TriStarSpringHillHospital.com.