Maury Regional Health Releases Statement in Response to TriStar Hospital in Spring Hill

On Monday, TriStar Health announced plans to apply for a Certificate of Need with to build a full-service, acute care hospital in Spring Hill. If approved, the $250 million community hospital will be built on the same site as the existing TriStar Spring Hill ER at 3001 Reserve Boulevard.

In response to this announcement, Maury Regional Health released the following statement:

“On April 15, 2024, HCA TriStar announced plans to submit a certificate of need (CON) to build a 68-bed acute care hospital. Maury Regional Health has long supported and provided health care services in Spring Hill; however, we are opposed to the construction of a hospital that will only duplicate services already provided by Maury Regional Health and Williamson Health, both not-for-profit health systems that have served the Spring Hill community for decades.

Maury Regional Health, which is celebrating its 70th year in operation, remains committed to serving the Spring Hill community and larger southern Middle Tennessee region. In fact, we were among the first organizations to bring health care services to Spring Hill, opening a primary care practice in 1998. Since that time, we have expanded our services and providers in the areas of primary care, urgent care, physician specialist clinics and physical therapy, as well as joint ventures to offer imaging, ambulatory surgery and oncology in the heart of Spring Hill. Today, Maury Regional Health is one of the largest providers of medical services to the Spring Hill community.

As part of our ongoing commitment to growing the availability of medical resources for all residents of Maury County, Maury Regional Health recently announced a $115 million expansion plan that includes:

Expanding capacity in the ER, adding 10 treatment areas for a total of 48 and creating a new secure behavioral health unit

Expanding the front of the medical center to improve access and relocate key patient and visitor services toward the main entrance

Expanding the Heart Center following a $1.9 million investment in new cardiac catheterization technology in 2023 and the growth of cardiologists on the medical staff to 12 by May 2024 through partnerships with Vanderbilt Health and Ascension St. Thomas

Expanding the Pavilion by 34,000 sq. ft. to create an additional outpatient surgery center on the first floor and expand space for physician practices, while relocating the Women’s Imaging & Breast Center to improve the experience of women in our community.

Reconfiguring parking areas and driving routes with significant benefits, including the addition of 189 parking spaces, additional handicap parking near the main entrance and separation of the patient drop-off location from the main traffic thoroughfare.

Williamson Health is also in the process of implementing a $200 million expansion plan with improvements to labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, cardiology, emergency room, intensive care and additional beds.

While on the surface, this proposed HCA hospital may be appealing to residents, duplication of unnecessary services in the health care industry will only serve to increase costs for patients and threaten the availability of health services for some of the community’s most vulnerable patients.”