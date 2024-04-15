Lebanon Police Searching for Two Missing Teens

The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles.

Braden Alexander is a 17-year-old white male who was last seen wearing black pants and a burgundy t-shirt, and white Air Force One shoes. Dalton Weaver is a 13-year-old male who was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black shirt, and white Air Force One shoes.

Both were last seen in the area of East High Street in Lebanon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Braden and/or Dalton, please contact the Leabnon Police Department at 615-444-2323.