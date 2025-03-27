Titans Sign Quarterback Tim Boyle

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed quarterback Tim Boyle.

Boyle, 30, has spent time with the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Texans, Dolphins and Giants in his NFL career, on active rosters and practice squads.

In six NFL seasons, Boyle has played in 23 career games, with five starts, and he’s completed 141-of-233 passes for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 60.5 rating. Boyle played in three games last season with the Dolphins (two) and the Giants (one) and completed 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The 6-4, 233-pound Boyle started two games for the Jets in 2023.

Boyle originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Boyle joins quarterbacks Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the current roster.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

