Subway Delivers All-New Hot Honey Sauce and Sandwiches

Feeling swicy? Subway ® is serving up serious sweet heat with its all-new Hot Honey sauce, spicing up the entire Subway menu for a limited time only and offering two new flavor-packed sandwiches. Subway’s latest sauce innovation takes the hot honey trend to the next level, perfectly balancing naturally sweet honey with the kick of cayenne and habanero pepper powder and flavorful spices like garlic, onion and cloves.

Sweet heat-seeking fans can add Subway’s Hot Honey sauce on any sandwich, wrap or salad at no extra cost, or try its tingly, bold flavors on two new chef-crafted swicy subs:

Hot Honey Pepperoni layers zesty pepperoni with creamy provolone and crisp lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on toasted Artisan Italian bread, all drizzled with sweet and spicy hot honey sauce.

layers zesty pepperoni with creamy provolone and crisp lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on toasted Artisan Italian bread, all drizzled with sweet and spicy hot honey sauce. Hot Honey Chicken features tender rotisserie-style chicken and melted Monterey Cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on Artisan Italian bread. The sub features a bold duo of Hot Honey sauce and Creamy Sriracha and is finished with SubKrunch™, the savory, crispy sandwich topping only found at Subway.

Refreshed Meal of the Day lineup, featuring Hot Honey

The new Hot Honey Pepperoni also joins Subway’s $6.99 Meal of the Day – a curated menu of Subway’s newest and most iconic subs, available seven days a week at a great price. For a limited time, the Thursday Meal of the Day is now a six-inch Hot Honey Pepperoni along with a choice of chips or cookies and fountain drink for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to a footlong for $9.99*.

New Celsius flavor now available nationwide

After a taste of Subway’s hot new sauce, fans can cool down with a sip of Celsius® Sparkling Orange, now available for the first time in Subway restaurants nationwide. Guests can re-energize with the juicy orange flavors and refreshing bubbles for a crisp pick-me-up to pair with any on-the-go meal.

To learn more about Subway’s new Hot Honey sauce and sandwiches and to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com .

Source: Restaurant News

