Throwback Thursday: Tennessee Teacher Creates Adele Snow Day Parody



In January of 2016, Mary Morris, a third-grade teacher in Strawberry Plains, Tenn, put her own spin on Adele’s then-popular song “Hello”. Her version is a plea to Mother Nature for snow so she and her students can enjoy a day off. This clever parody quickly became a favorite and we thought it was the perfect time to re-publish this video.

As of the writing of this article, the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting 4 – 7 inches of snow for Middle Tennessee and neighboring areas on Friday, January 10th. While updates and adjustments to these numbers are expected, NWS says they are “highly confident that snow will blanket the area causing significant travel problems.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email